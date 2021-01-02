Rohail, Hussain shine in Shaheens win

ISLAMABAD: Emerging player Rohail Nazir (69 not out) powered Pakistan Shaheens to a comfortable seven-wicket win in a T20 match against Canterbury in Lincoln (New Zealand) Friday.

Chasing 170-run victory target, Shaheens raced home in the 19th over as Rohail and Hussain Talat (53 not out) put up 115 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket in just ten overs.

Rohail smashed four sixes and six fours in his match-winning 39-ball unbeaten knock while Hussain struck seven boundaries and a six during his 35-ball knock.

Earlier, HJ Chamberlin (66 not out) and Tylor Lortan (51) helped Canterbury score 169-5 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf picked up 2-36 with a wicket each was grabbed by Usman Qadir and Amad Butt.

Scores in brief: Canterbury 169-5 in 20 overs (HJ Chamberlin 66 not out, Tylor Lortan 51; Haris Rauf 2-36, Usman Qadir 1-20). Shaheens 170-3 in 18.1 overs (Rohail Nazir 69 not out, Hussain Talat 53 not out, Zeeshan Malik 17; Sean Davey 1-24).