Sat Jan 02, 2021
AFP
January 2, 2021

Trump extends immigration bans

World

January 2, 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump late on Thursday extended a pair of immigration bans that block many “green card” applicants and temporary foreign workers from entering the country, measures he says are needed to protect US workers amid the pandemic-battered economy.

The bans, which were issued in April and June, were set to expire on Dec 31, but will be extended until March 31, 2021, the latest in a series of last-gasp immigration moves by the outgoing Trump administration.

