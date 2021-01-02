Trump extends immigration bans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump late on Thursday extended a pair of immigration bans that block many “green card” applicants and temporary foreign workers from entering the country, measures he says are needed to protect US workers amid the pandemic-battered economy.
The bans, which were issued in April and June, were set to expire on Dec 31, but will be extended until March 31, 2021, the latest in a series of last-gasp immigration moves by the outgoing Trump administration.