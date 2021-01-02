close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
AFP
January 2, 2021

25 killed in DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

World

AFP
January 2, 2021

BENI, DR Congo: At least 25 civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s troubled east, local officials said on Friday, blaming the attack on the notorious ADF militia.

The army was chasing ADF fighters on Thursday when they found the bodies of 25 civilians, who had been "taken by surprise in their fields on New Year’s Eve," Donat Kibuana, the administrator of Beni territory in North Kivu province, told AFP. The massacre took place in the village of Tingwe, about eight kilometres (five miles) from the town of Eringeti.

The head of the civil society organisation in Tingwe, Bravo Mohindo Vukulu, said at least 30 had died. "People had gone to their fields to prepare for New Year’s Eve, the ADF picked them up one by one," he said.

