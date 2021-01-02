Gunmen kill Afghan radio journalist

KABUL: An Afghan radio journalist was shot dead on Friday in a car ambush in the central province of Ghor, officials said, the fifth media worker to be killed in two months.

Besmullah Adel Aimaq, editor-in-chief of Voice of Ghor radio, was killed en route to Firoz Koh city, the capital of Ghor province, said Aref Aber, the governor’s spokesman. In recent months, other prominent Afghans have been ambushed by gunmen or killed in bomb attacks.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Aimaq’s murder. The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, a group working for the security of journalists in the violence-wracked country, confirmed the incident. Aimaq, aged in his late 20s, was married and had previously survived two assassination attempts, the committee said.