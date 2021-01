Car bomb hits near Russia base in Syria

BEIRUT: A car bomb detonated near a Russian military base in northeastern Syria on Friday in the first such Jihadist attack in the area against the ally of Damascus, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported several wounded in the attack after midnight in the Tal Saman area in Raqa province, but did not give an exact figure. There was no immediate Russian report of the incident, which occurred in a broader area controlled by Kurdish-led forces but where the Syrian regime and its ally Russia are also present. A statement circulated on social media and attributed to the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen Jihadist group claimed the attack.