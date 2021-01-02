KU conducts special entry test

The University of Karachi on Friday conducted a special entry test for candidates who were unable to appear in the entry test of the morning bachelorâ€™s programmes held on December 13.

The entry test started at 11am at the Directorate of Admissions and the candidates were given 100 minutes to solve their question papers. According to Directorate of Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar, six candidates were unable to appear in the entry test on December 13 due to Covid-19.

She mentioned that the candidates submitted their applications on the official web portal and informed the varsityâ€™s admission committee and also submitted their medical reports. The results were announced within 15 minutes after the submission of the answer booklets.