Man gunned down in Gadap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was shot and killed in Gadap Town on Friday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy where he was identified as 28-year-old Nawaz Ali, son of Hassan Ali.
According to the initial investigation, police said some unidentified persons killed the man and escaped. Three empties of a pistol were also found on the crime scene. The man hailed from rural Sindh, and worked as a labourer in Karachi. Police suspected that the incident might have occurred due to a personal enmity.
Man injured
A 32-year-old man, Arsalan Shah, son of Shahid, was wounded in a firing incident in the Banaras area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the incident took place when Shah offered resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.
House fire
An elderly man died in a fire erupted at his house in Hyderabad Quarters. According to the Malir Cantonment police, the deceased was identified as 84-year-old Zaman Khan, son of Sikandar Khan. The man was the father of a secrete agencyâ€™s employee, the police said, adding that the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.