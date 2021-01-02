Man gunned down in Gadap

A man was shot and killed in Gadap Town on Friday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy where he was identified as 28-year-old Nawaz Ali, son of Hassan Ali.

According to the initial investigation, police said some unidentified persons killed the man and escaped. Three empties of a pistol were also found on the crime scene. The man hailed from rural Sindh, and worked as a labourer in Karachi. Police suspected that the incident might have occurred due to a personal enmity.

Man injured

A 32-year-old man, Arsalan Shah, son of Shahid, was wounded in a firing incident in the Banaras area. He was taken to the ASH. Police said the incident took place when Shah offered resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.

House fire

An elderly man died in a fire erupted at his house in Hyderabad Quarters. According to the Malir Cantonment police, the deceased was identified as 84-year-old Zaman Khan, son of Sikandar Khan. The man was the father of a secrete agencyâ€™s employee, the police said, adding that the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.