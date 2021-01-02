Police, prison reforms to provide relief to citizens, says Murtaza Wahab

The process of bringing about police reforms is going on to provide relief to the public in Sindh, said provincial law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday.

The arrest would be subject to the indictment of a suspect, a statement quoted him as saying during a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Usman Chachar and IGP Mushtaq Mahar, who called on him at his office and discussed matters pertaining to police rules and jail reforms.

Wahab, who is also the spokesman for the government, said the government had decided to bring out reforms in the police and jail rules, which would not only reduce the burden on the jails and courts but also would provide relief to people accused of minor crimes as well as to under-trial prisoners.

“Unfortunately, in our society, a person is arrested as soon as an FIR is lodged against him although it is an accepted principle all over the world that a person is not arrested until a crime is proved,” he said and added that in our case, the situation was the opposite.

The adviser remarked that not only the person concerned but also his entire family was affected by the general FIR and his bail was also delayed. He said that in jails, there were a large number of under-trial prisoners who were languishing there over trivial charges, and that unnecessarily burdened not only our jails but also our courts.

He noted that the government had taken steps in this regard, and prison rules had been reformed to reduce the number of under-trial inmates. This way, he said, the burden on the courts could also be reduced.

He pledged that the government would try to make legislation and amendments, after which only those who were habitual criminals and a threat to the society would be arrested. In this regard, detailed consideration had commenced of these amendments and reforms, he said and added that effective amendments would soon be finalised in this regard, which would have a positive impact on our society, he concluded.