Four hurt in firing on New Year night

Four people, including a teenage girl, were injured by gunshots fired on New Year night in Karachi. The girl, identified as 17-year-old Gulnar, was injured in the Gizri area.

Despite a ban on celebratory fire on New Yearâ€™s Eve, Karachi echoed with gunshots and fireworks on Thursday night. According to the Karachi police spokesperson, they registered 22 complaints of aerial firing and arrested 16 suspects across Karachi for allegedly violating the government ban on two-wheeling and aerial firing on New Yearâ€™s Eve.

He said cases of attempt to murder were registered at police stations in the city. The spokesperson said the number of casualties this time round was less as compared to the ones in previous years.