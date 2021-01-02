Labourer dies in scrap warehouse explosion

A labourer died in a blast that occurred at a scarp warehouse in the SITE area on Friday. Volunteers from welfare organisations transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also reached the property and cordoned it off. The law enforcers also called in bomb disposal squad experts to

examine the scene.

According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, the blast occurred when the labourer was dismantling a generator with a hammer, killing him on the spot. The deceased was identified as Shafi, son of Awan. He hailed from the Badin district.

The bomb disposal squad experts, in their initial report, confirmed the presence of 400 to 500 grams of explosive material in the generator. SHO Hussain said the generator had been imported. The investigation is underway.