FIA arrests Qari for blackmailing family with obscene pictures

The Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the first day of 2021 arrested a religious teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

“A brave mother reported that she had appointed a Qari, namely Abdul Qadeem, for teaching Quran to her daughter at her home but the man sexually abused the girl,” said a spokesperson for the FIA.

The mother also complained that the suspect had obscene pictures of her daughter in his possession, on the basis of which he was blackmailing the family and demanding money. Inspector Mumtaz Hussain said Qadeem sent obscene pictures of the girl to her mother through WhatsApp and threatened the family that if his unethical demands were not met, he would make those photos viral on social media.

The FIA spokesperson said the case was professionally handled by FIA and the minor girl was providing counselling by a stress counsellor. He added that after getting approval from the competent authority, a raid was conducted in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where Qadeem was arrested. As the investigators searched the belongings of the suspect, they seized his mobile phone and found the images of the victim on the basis of which he had been blackmailing her family.