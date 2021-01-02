Covid-19 kills 22 more, infects 953 others in Sindh

Twenty-two more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 953 positive cases have surfaced in Sindh. As many as 11,771 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

With the new 22 deaths, the total number of confirmed deaths from the viral disease has reached 3,582 in the province. The fatality rate from Covid-19 in Sindh stands at 1.6 per cent.

In total, 2,372,424 tests have been conducted against which 216,632 positive cases have been detected in Sindh. However, 196,134 (90.5 per cent) patients have defeated the virus, including 714 who recovered yesterday overnight.

Currently, 16,916 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 16,131 are in home isolation, 11 are at isolation centres and 774 are admitted to hospitals. The condition of 701 patients is stated to be critical, including 73 who are on ventilators.

Of the new 953 positive cases, 792 are from Karachi: 276 from District South, 217 from District East, 126 from District Korangi, 80 from District Central, 50 from District West and 43 from District Malir.

Hyderabad has reported new 34 cases, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Sujawal 12, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro eight each, Larkana seven, Kambar and Khairpur six each, Naushehroferoze, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta four each, and Badin, Jacobabad and Umerkot three each.