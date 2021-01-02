Babar is the Most Valuable Cricketer

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year following his stellar performances across all formats during 2020.

The 26-year-old was also adjudged the White-ball Cricketer of the Year after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

In the four Tests, Babar scored 338 runs at 67.6.

Mohammad Rizwan was declared the Test Cricketer of the Year. In five Tests, he aggregated 302 runs, mostly in difficult situations, with four half centuries at an average of 43.14. He also accounted for 12 batsmen behind the wickets.

Fawad Alamâ€™s fighting 102 at Mount Maunganui was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz was named the Womenâ€™s Cricketer of the Year. Fatima Sana, 19, was chosen as the Womenâ€™s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Test fast bowler Naseem Shah, 17, won the Emerging International Cricketer of the Year following his 20 wickets in eight Tests, which included a hat-trick against Bangladesh that made him the youngest bowler to achieve the feat.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwaâ€™s Kamran Ghulam, the highest scorer in first class season this year so far, was declared the Domestic Cricketer of the Year. He had scored 1,065 runs with four centuries and four half-centuries at an average of just under 60 before the ongoing final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy began on Friday.

Rohail Nazirâ€™s progression from the under-19 level to Pakistan Shaheensâ€™ captain won him the Menâ€™s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award. In the period from September 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020, the 19-year-old featured in nine events, including the ACC Under-19, Emerging Asia Cup, HBL PSL 2020, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020, two National T20 Cups, and finished with 1,260 runs besides his 48 victims behind the wickets.

The match referees and six Cricket Associations captains voted Asif Yaqoob as the Umpire of the Year.

The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the home series against South Africa.

The jury consisted of Saleem Yousuf (Chairman, PCB Cricket Committee), Bazid Khan (former Test cricketer), Nain Abidi (former womenâ€™s player who played 155 internationals for Pakistan), Ramiz Raja (former captain), Rashid Latif (former captain), Abdul Majid Bhatti (Correspondent, Jang), Abdul Mohi Shah (correspondent The News), Khalid H Khan (correspondent, Dawn), Zahid Maqsood (Sports Editor â€“ Express News), Aaliya Rasheed (analyst) and Mazher Arshad (statistician).