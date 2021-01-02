Thar coal firms given 5-years ST exemption on services

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted five years sales tax exemption on services to coal mining companies and coal-based power g eneration companies located within the Thar coal field, sources said on Friday.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) issued a notification dated December 30, 2020 to allow the exemption from sales tax on services to such companies until June 30, 2025.

Sources said that the exemption was available earlier too, but had expired on June 30, 2020. Therefore, the Sindh government restored the exemption from the day following the expiry date.

According to the SRB, the exemption would be available only during the construction phase of the project of coal-mining development and coal-based electricity generation of the companies located in the Thar coal field region.

The provincial revenue authority further said that the benefits of the incentive would not be available before the financial close of the project, and would also not be available after June 30, 2025 or after the construction phase of the project was completed or after the commencement of commercial mining / supply of the coal or the commercial generation of coal-based electricity.

The SRB said that companies could avail the benefits of the exemption subject to their registration with the provincial tax authority and also file their returns electronically.

Sources said that various service providers would not deduct sales tax on rendering services to coal mining companies and coal-based power generation companies located in the Thar coal field.

The exemption would be available on services provided by companies / persons, including recruiting agency, persons engaged in contractual execution of work, goods insurance, marine insurance, banking companies in relation to letter of credit, bank guarantee, architects, contractor of building, engineering consultancy, laboratories, security of goods, rental services for transportation, and technical testing and analysis service.