Stocks enter New Year with a bang on energy strength

Stocks on Friday soared to enter 2021 with a bang led by energy and power sectors that cheered reports that government and private power producers have found a sweet spot to move ahead with an agreement to clear the circular debt of the power sector, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.55 percent or 679.42 points to close at 44.434.80 points. Volumes increased to 642.622 million shares, from 578.250 million shares on Thursday. KSE-30 also hit a high of 2.22 percent or 404.01 points to end at 18,584.01 points.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer at Optimus Capital Management, said the market started 2021 on a bullish note on the back of positive news flow in the energy sector and easing inflation numbers”.

The main catalyst of the rally was reports suggesting that the government was close to an agreement with the power companies which would ease the circular debt situation, he said.

The bulls remained optimistic about the prospects of a sustained rally as near term triggers were plenty, including a likely okay from the IMF on the next tranche, fading political noise, and improved macroeconomic numbers, Ahsan added.

Of 406 active scrips, 214 advanced, 178 slipped, and 14 remained unchanged.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the market on the first day of the New Year performed well owing to the government’s move to reduce circular debt through issuance of long- and short-term bonds.

Oil and power sector went through the roof, helping the index cross 44,000 points mark; however,, at one stage the index was above 1,100 points but profit-taking in textile, cement and steel sectors weighed in down.

Furthermore, textile sector lost ground as there was yet no sign of a five-year package, Ahmad added.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said the rally was ignited with news of a meeting between the government and the IPPs where both the parties were said to have principally agreed to a settlement of the outstanding dues the former through a combination of cash (1/3) and government papers (2/3) with more meetings during this month for finalisation.

This led to most of the energy sector stocks closing at or near their upper circuit breakers, Farooq said adding that this development could go a long way, if materialised, in terms of dividend payouts, decrease in leverage, and increased liquidity within the energy sector and banks.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed record higher led by scrips across the board as investors cheered government’s decision for one year extension of construction sector amnesty package and fixed tax regime.

Surging global crude oil prices, reports on 18.3 percent export growth in December 2020, easing political noise, and speculations on likely resolution of circular debt crises led to a bullish close, Mehanti added.

Unilever Foods, up Rs500 to close at Rs14500/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs80 to finish at Rs2980/share, were the major gainers of the day.

Nestle Pakistan, down Rs37.51 to close at Rs6627.50/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs21.31 to close at Rs1510.53/share, were the main losers.

Power Cement led volumes with 35.837 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.32 to end at Rs10.20/share. K-Electric Limited posted the lowest turnover with 17.847 million shares, and gained Rs0.01 to end at Rs3.92/share.