Consumer inflation eases to 8 percent in December

ISLAMABAD: Annual inflation decelerated to 8 percent in December from 8.3 percent in November as food prices were seen coming down to lighten the consumer price index (CPI) basket, according to the official data.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday said CPI inflation general increased 12.6 percent in December 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.7 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.3 percent in December 2019.

The significant aspect of the CPI bulletin was that urban inflation was recorded at 6.97 percent, while rural inflation stood at 9.49 percent during December 2020.

In December, food inflation came down to 13.3 percent from 15.1 percent in the previous month.

Analysts don’t see inflation going up from this month onwards after oil price hike.

“Food inflation is expected to come down more rapidly than that,” said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Karachi-based Arif Habib Limited.

Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital believes oil price hike will add to inflation. His notion is based on the fact that transportation accounts for 6 percent of CPI of which motor fuel is 3 percent.

“However, overall inflation is expected to ease as food inflation has come off in recent weeks. Weekly SPI [sensitive price indicator], which is food heavy, has been reported at 6 percent this week compared to over 8 percent a few weeks back,” said Hashemy.

During the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year, inflation was recorded at 8.63 percent as against 11.11 percent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

In FY2020, the average inflation was recorded at 10.7 percent, with a peak reading in January of 14.5 percent year-on-year.

CPI basket revealed that on average, each Pakistani spends 34.58pc of his income on food and beverages, 23.63pc on house rent, water, gas, electricity, and fuel, 8.6pc on clothing and footwear, 6.92pc on hoteling, 5.91pc on transportation, 4.1pc on furnishing and household equipment maintenance, 3.79pc on education, 2.7pc on health, 2.21pc on communication, but the least it spends 1.59pc of its income on recreation and culture.

Except for food inflation, the price hike was recorded in almost all components of the CPI basket as compared to the previous month’s prices, according to the PBS.

The wholesale price index on the other hand increased by 5.7 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 5 percent a month earlier and an increase of 12.4 percent in December 2019.

The WPI inflation decreased by 0.3pc month-on-month in December 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.9pc a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3pc in corresponding month December 2019 of last year. The increase in WPI indicates that in January the CPI inflation may nominally increase.

The SPI inflation increased 9.1 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.9pc a month earlier and an increase of 18.1pc in December 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 2.7pc in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1pc a month earlier and a decline of 2pc in December 2019.

In a span of one month, eggs prices increased by 15.67 percent, Spices 6.88 percent, Butter 6.75 percent, dry fruits 4.57 percent, vegetable ghee 3.07 percent, cooking oil 2.2 percent and fish 1.51 percent over last month.

Prices of onions declined by 29.12 percent, tomatoes 27.12 percent, vegetables 19.18 percent, sugar 18.07 percent, potatoes 13.12 percent, wheat 4 percent, fruits 1.85 percent and gram pulse prices reduced by 1.23 percent.

Among non-food items, electricity charges increased by 5.96 percent, transport services 5.07 percent, hosiery 3.43 percent, cleaning and laundering 2.74 percent, motor vehicle accessories 2.06 percent, woolen cloth 1.39 percent and drugs & medicines prices increased by 1.29 percent.