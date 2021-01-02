Easypaisa, govt to collaborate

KARACHI: Easypaisa has taken another step towards a digital ecosystem by adding a diverse range of government fee payments to its platform; thus, enabling users to pay dues to the government with just a few taps from their mobile phone, a statement said on Friday.

Payments to major departments working under the federal and provincial governments, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Excise and Taxation, and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are now possible via Easypaisa; thus, bringing significant convenience to users, it added.

Vehicle token payments for instance were a long and tiring process, involving visits to bank branches and the respective authorities’ office, can now be conveniently done through a mobile phone. The earlier payment process was not only cumbersome, but the COVID-19 pandemic added to the worries due to the health risk associated with visits to crowded places.

Now with Easypaisa, this is no longer a cause of concern. Users can simply log in to their app, choose the respective government department that they want to submit the payment to and make the transaction securely through their smartphone, it added.