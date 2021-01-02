Construction incentive

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced an extension for one year in the incentive given to the construction sector at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The purpose is to allow the construction sector to lead growth in the economy by boosting the production of various items required to build homes, while also providing employment to people engaged to carry out the actual work on properties as they are put up and made operational through equipment installed inside them. The scheme is being hailed as a good one by experts in industrial growth and economics. They believe that the incentive announcement at this point removes doubts in the minds of people about how long the amnesty would last – and will encourage them to start building now, confident that they will not be left in limbo if the amnesty is suddenly halted or brought to an end as the Covid danger begins to fade or for some other reason. Banks have already set aside a sum of trillions to boost the construction sector and have reported considerable interest by investors in benefiting from this market, especially since the tax rates for properties have been quite dramatically cut.

This is no doubt a good omen. But at the same time the government should note that construction alone may not be enough to bring back an economy, which has shown signs of stagnation for many years and has been badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis. The argument goes that sectors such as agriculture and other industries too need to be given a boost through similar incentives. It is true that construction was a good sector to choose for the first set of incentives, given that it employs a large number of people and is widely practised all over the country. But we also need an improvement in agricultural production and more efficiency in this crucial sector at this time, as well. Pakistan remains a predominantly agricultural country and increasing the incentives available to farmers would be of huge benefit to them. This is also true of other sectors so that there can be a multi-headed dimension to the growth plan envisaged by the government and more people can as such benefit from it, while various sectors receive the advantages of packages similar to those granted to construction.