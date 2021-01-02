close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
January 2, 2021

Wear masks

Newspost

 
January 2, 2021

In Pakistan, even after several warnings, many people didn’t wear masks at all. Even in offices and at public places, there were a large number of people without masks. This carelessness is one of the reasons for a sudden increase in coronavirus cases.

Everyone must know that the virus is still here. The people should wear masks for their safety.

Noman Khan

Islamabad

