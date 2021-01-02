tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, even after several warnings, many people didn’t wear masks at all. Even in offices and at public places, there were a large number of people without masks. This carelessness is one of the reasons for a sudden increase in coronavirus cases.
Everyone must know that the virus is still here. The people should wear masks for their safety.
Noman Khan
Islamabad