Unprepared?

This refers to the letter ‘A good quality’ (Jan 1) by Dr Najeeb A khan. All political parties are power-hungry and fighting for their survival. They are no more interested in working for the betterment of the country and the welfare of the downtrodden. Imran Khan, who was the last hope for Pakistan’s growth, also proved to be a failure – this is evident in his two-and-a-half-year performance. PM Imran Khan always held previous regimes responsible for the crises the country faced in the last two years. Were 22 years of his struggle not enough to become a successful PM?

By saying that he wasn’t fully prepared for his job, he has tried to absolve himself of all the responsibility. It is under his government that millions of people are struggling to make ends meet and around 10 million of people are expected to fall below the poverty line. The ruling party says that it needs another 30 years to correct the wrongdoings of the previous governments and to turn Pakistan into a developed country. One would not find a single video clip of the PTI’s election campaigns in which party leaders said that they needed 30 years to bring prosperity to the country. For now, we can only pray for the wellbeing of our country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad