Sat Jan 02, 2021
January 2, 2021

Happy New Year

Newspost

 
January 2, 2021

The entire nation is hoping that 2021 will be better as the world will get its Covid-19 vaccine. In 2020, we didn’t lose economic power but lost many people. In Pakistan, the virus claimed the lives of healthcare workers, law-enforcement officers, and a few prominent personalities. Let us dedicate this year to all of them.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

