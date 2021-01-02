Happy New Year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The entire nation is hoping that 2021 will be better as the world will get its Covid-19 vaccine. In 2020, we didn’t lose economic power but lost many people. In Pakistan, the virus claimed the lives of healthcare workers, law-enforcement officers, and a few prominent personalities. Let us dedicate this year to all of them.
Anthony Sahotra
Larkana