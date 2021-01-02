A dangerous variant

Despite knowing about the second wave of the deadly coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the world, the people are committing blunders by ignoring SOPs. Recently, I visited a renowned market of Karachi called ‘Zainab Market’ and was taken aback after I saw the blatant violation of SOPs. No salesman wore a mask. The same case was with the buyers who thronged the market without following SOPs. Shop owners didn’t bother asking the people to follow the guidelines set by the government. Sindh’s healthcare authorities have confirmed that a new variant of coronavirus (B.1.1.7) that was first detected in the UK has been identified in Karachi. This variant is 70 percent more transmissible. The government should take measures to ensure that everyone is following SOPs. At present, it seems that the people have thrown caution to the wind as if they are immune to the virus. This recklessness will result in an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Pakistanis need to take the virus seriously and take precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus.

In Pakistan where a vaccine is several months away, only precautionary measures can help reduce the spread of this killer virus. If the above mentioned measures and SOPs are not enforced strictly, the situation will turn to be extremely dangerous.

Irfan Ali Qazi

Karachi