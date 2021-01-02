Islamabad is slowly turning into a garbage city because of the CDA’s unsatisfactory performance. The staff responsible for the door-to-door collection of garbage remain absent from work for days. Residents, on the other hand, are expected to pay the garbage collection fee in full and if someone denies paying it, the garbage is not collected. Islamabad’s Sector F10/2 is currently presenting the worst picture as its Street 23 is covered in huge piles of garbage.

The relevant authorities need to check if workers are carrying out their duties responsibly. At present, there is no supervisor to monitor workers’ on-site performance. It is the responsibility of the CDA to keep the city clean and ensure that all workers are performing their duties.

Shakir Shamim

Islamabad