Torturous winter

The winter season is torturous in Karachi and is more agonising in the parts of the city which are facing gas shortages. In my locality, there is no gas for six to seven hours, sometimes even more than that, in a day. During that time, most residents cannot carry out essential household chores like cooking. Some people, on the other hand, use gas cylinders. This practice is quite dangerous as a gas cylinder can explode and cause great damage. In winter, the people usually use warm water and heaters. However, without gas, the people are deprived of this facility.

We had high expectations from the current government and now we are quite disappointed that we are facing shortages of gas and water. Some areas of the city are also witnessing prolonged power outages. The government must look into these issues and resolve them as soon as possible.

Hooriya Faisal

Karachi