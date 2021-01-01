Court grants physical remand of Kh Asif till 13th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted the physical remand of former Defence minister and PML-N Parliamentary Leader Khwaja Asif to the National Accountability Bureau till January 13. Kh Asif is an accused in assets beyond means investigations. NAB officials produced Kh Asif before Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan amid tight security and sought his physical remand to further probe. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused accumulated assets beyond his known source of income. Kh Asif’s assets have risen from Rs 5.1 million to Rs 812 million. The accused has failed to disclose his sources and means of income. Asif had claimed he had received Rs 130 million from a job at a UAE firm but could not provide the money trail for the said amount when he was investigated. The prosecutor implored the court to grant the physical custody of the accused to complete the investigation against him.

On this, the judge inquired of Kh Asif if he wants to say anything. Kh Asif told the court the NAB record is incorrect, adding that he had first appeared before the bureau in 2018. “No action was initiated against me in 2020,” said the PML-N leader, adding that he was elected to the National Assembly seven times but the NAB could only make an embezzlement case of only Rs 210 million against him.

To this, the judge wittingly observed that maybe if the investigation continues, they may find corruption of an additional Rs 210 million. At this, the courtroom witnessed laughter.

However, Kh Asif responded by saying that the NAB is yet to find any “concrete evidence” against him. Meanwhile, the counsel of Kh Asif argued that the case against his client is baseless. The NAB Rawalpindi and Lahore had summoned his client for multiple times and all the times his client appeared before the investigators. He said all the relevant record has been submitted to the bureau and under such circumstances, the physical remand of his client is not necessary.

However, the court after hearing both parties granted the physical remand of Kh Asif to the NAB. The court directed the NAB to produce the accused again on January 13 along with the investigation report till that date.

The details shared by the NAB at the time of the arrest of Kh Asif stated that the investigation against him is being conducted under Section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. According to the NAB, Kh Asif allegedly committed corruption as he accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and laundered such assets by concealing the origin and nature of assets.