JUI leader says PDM all set for Bannu power show

BANNU: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday announced that it had changed the venue for the upcoming public meeting and rally and now it will be held at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, Bannu, on January 6. Member National Assembly Zahid Akram Khan Durrani, who belongs to the host party -- Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -- said that they had earlier decided to hold the PDM public meeting and rally at Lakki Gate in Bannu city but later the venue was changed owing to the imminent participation of people in a large number. He said that now the PDM public meeting and rally would be held at Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex located at the Bannu-Kohat road.

The JUI lawmaker said that all the PDM leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rahman, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Akhtar Jan Mangal, Shah Awais Noorani and others and people in a large number would participate in the public meeting and rally to record their protest against the selected government.

Zahid Akram Durrani said that they had contacted the PDM leaders and all had assured to participate in the upcoming public meeting.

He said that they have tasked the party workers and activists to establish camps for the caravans of participants besides performing administrative and security duties at the entry and exit points.