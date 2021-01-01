New Year present: Petrol, diesel, LPG, kerosene prices up

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.31/liter, diesel Rs1.80/liter, kerosene by Rs3.36/liter, and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) price by Rs3.95/liter. The increase will be effective from today (Jan 1) till January 15.

According to the PM House statement, PM Imran Khan rejected the summary forwarded to him by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), which had recommended an increase in the price of petrol by Rs10.68 per liter.

The Ogra had also recommended an increase in the price of diesel by Rs8.37 per liter. However, the PM House said that the premier had rejected the suggestions and instead, approved an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.31 per liter and Rs1.80 per liter respectively. The PM House said that the Ogra had recommended an increase in prices of other petroleum products such as kerosene oil by Rs10.92 per liter and light diesel by Rs14.87. However, the premier approved a hike in the price of kerosene oil by Rs3.36 and agreed to an increase in the price of light diesel by Rs3.95.

After this decision, the petrol price has been increased from the existing Rs103.69/liter to Rs106/liter. Diesel price increased from the current Rs108.44/liter to 110.24/liter. Kerosene oil price also increased to Rs73.69/liter from earlier Rs70.29/liter. Besides, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) price has been also increased to Rs71.81/liter from earlier Rs67.86/liter.

Meanwhile, the government also jacked up local LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) price by 12.07 percent to Rs1740.69/cylinder for January 2021, as prices in the international market also increased.

In absolute terms, this is an increase ofRs187.47/11.8kg cylinder from Rs1,553.22/cylinder in December. LPG price has been increased by 15.88/kg. The commercial cylinder price has also increased by Rs722 to Rs6,697 from Rs5,976/cylinder.

It is worth mentioning that the state-run Saudi Arabia Aramco has also increased propane prices by $100/ton and set its January 2021 propane price at $550 up from $450/ton in December. It also increased the butane price by $70/ton to $530 a ton for January 2021 from the December 2020 price of $460.

Propane and butane are two major components of LPG, which the Middle Eastern oil producers sell to Asian countries.

The Ogra notified the new rates, under which the LPG price has increased by Rs15.88/kg to Rs147.5 from December price of Rs131.63/kg.

The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar has demanded of the government to waive these taxes or otherwise, the LPG sector will go on indefinite strike across the country from January 15.

He said that it is being anticipated that the government is looking forward to imposing the levy tax on LPG import from Taftan border, saying that such illogical move would make the LPG dearer and far from the reach of the masses.