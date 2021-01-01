Marriage hall sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: A marriage hall was sealed over the violation of coronavirus SOPs on Thursday. Gujrat AC visited city Gujrat, Jalalpur Jattan and Mangowal and seized a large amount of polythene bags. The AC sealed a marriage hall situated on GT Road over violation of coronavirus SOPs and arranging an indoor function.