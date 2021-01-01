close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

Marriage hall sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

LALAMUSA: A marriage hall was sealed over the violation of coronavirus SOPs on Thursday. Gujrat AC visited city Gujrat, Jalalpur Jattan and Mangowal and seized a large amount of polythene bags. The AC sealed a marriage hall situated on GT Road over violation of coronavirus SOPs and arranging an indoor function.

Latest News

More From Pakistan