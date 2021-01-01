PIA closes voluntary separation scheme, receives 2,000 applications

ISLAMABAD: The PIA management formally closed receiving the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) applications on Dec 31, a spokesman said on Thursday. The final count of received application was 2000, with nearly a thousand release letters already issued. The deadline for the scheme, which was launched on Dec 7, 2020, was extended twice, with the final deadline Dec 31. Nearly all the departments had iterations, which included those from airport services, flight services and commercial. A PIA spokesperson said that reducing workforce through an honourable separation scheme with an attractive package was instrumental in the execution of the business plan and appreciated the support of government and other stakeholders.

"The response was very encouraging and we reduced nearly 20 per cent of our regular workforce," he said.

He said that the PIA would save around Rs2.5 billion from the iterations and the payback on investment would be two years.