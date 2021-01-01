Big news of 2020 was political funeral of PDM: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday said the big news of the year 2020 was the political funeral of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The big news of the new year 2021 will be when Maulana Fazlur Rehman will perform the last rites of the PDM by announcing to participate in the Senate elections. “The year 2020 proved to be a political disaster for the PDM and its allied parties. If Maulana Fazlur Rehman was serious, then he should have got the resignations of his brother and son. It also proves political hypocrisy of the year 2020,” he said while talking to The News on Thursday. Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be more strengthened and become popular in the year 2021. “The credibility of those two children who are demanding the resignations from Prime Minster Imran Khan has been politically punctured,” he added. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had stated that the PPP was ready to resign, even to sacrifice its Sindh government, and this claim of him that his party will not only participate in the by-elections but also contest the Senate elections was one of the biggest U-turns of 2020. Dr Babar Awan said Maryam Nawaz Sharif was becoming a leader by snatching the party leadership from Shahbaz Sharif.