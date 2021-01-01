Sherry slams govt's decision of shifting PIA HQ to Capital

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the PTI government’s decision to shift PIA’s headquarters from Karachi to Islamabad, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, Section 7 (2) of the PIAC Act clearly states that, “The headquarters of the Company and any of its subsidiary companies carrying on air-transport business shall be at Karachi.

“The decision to shift the PIA head office cannot be taken by the prime minister or CEO since the authority lies with the parliament of our country. Why is the parliament not been taken into confidence,” she said in a statement Thursday while rejecting the government decision to shift the PIA headquarters to Islamabad. Sherry said last year the Committee was assured that no such decision is being taken and now they have suddenly decided to shift the headquarters. “Only the parliament has the authority to amend the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016. How can this be done without the parliament’s approval?” she asked.