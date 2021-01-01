Admiral Niazi lauds PN for regional maritime security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was chief guest on the occasion. Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and men for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones.