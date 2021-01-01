PDM parties most likely to participate in by-polls

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) member parties are most likely to support the idea of participating in the by-polls and Senate elections, scheduled in March, “instead of leaving the field open for ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PDM leadership will meet on Friday (today) at Jati Umra, the Sharif family residence, to review its strategy against Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose resignation has so far been the major demand of the PDM parties.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will host the meeting in which senior political leaders including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will participate through video link.

The PML-N and the PPP, two major components of the PDM and stakeholders in parliament, have already decided to participate in the by-polls and Senate elections, being held in March this year. Maryam Nawaz, in a recent meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, also tried to convince him that skipping the by-elections and Senate polls would not be an a good option. The PPP has already been very clear over the issue of resigning, though PPP Chairman Bilawal always linked his decision with the consent of party's Central Executive Committee. Sources said that since the beginning of the movement under the banner of PDM, the PPP had been taking the PML-N on board over the issue of resignations and the PML-N itself had opposed the idea of leaving the field open for the rival parties in Senate. Both the PPP and the PML-N did not want to give any walkover to the government or enable it assume a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly in case the opposition resigns from assemblies and the PTI candidates win the by-polls on vacant seats. The exercise of seeking resignations from their own MNAs, MPAs so far had been nothing more than a political stunt by these parties as constitutionally, resignation of any member of parliament could not be accepted unless s/he appears in person before the speaker. However, the JUI-F chief is still not on the same page with the PPP and the PMLN over the issue of resignations. The PTI government is also facing an in-house test as its main ally, MQM-Pakistan, which has seven seats in the house, has threatened to quit the government over the issue of 2017 census results for Karachi.

The PPP, which is also the ruling party in Sindh, has also increased contacts with the MQM and supported its stance over census results.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), another ally of the government, is also pressing the PM to give it another ministry, whereas the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), the party with five seats in the NA and major coalition partner of Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab, has also been voicing resentment over different issues. Under such circumstances, the PPP leadership believes that it is not the best idea to quit assemblies and the PML-N has also agreed to it.

In case the joint declaration by the PDM supports participation in by-polls and Senate elections, the movement will lose its time-frame it set on Dec 13, 2020 at Minar-e-Pakistan. Already, the PML-N and the PPP had shown reluctance to quit assemblies, at least for the time being, the PDM's plan for launching the long march after January 31 may not assume a practical shape as in February, the prime priority of PML-N and the PPP will possibly be focusing on the Senate polls, and whose process would start in the third week of February. In Friday’s meeting, the PDM leadership is likely to focus primarily on the agenda of resigning from the assemblies and likely to announce participation in the by-elections and Senate polls. By-polls are expected on a few seats in Gilgit-Baltistan as well as in Sindh, where a National Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of a PPP MNA.

The PML-N sources said that the party discussed all options in detail and it was decided that the party would bargain with the PPP on its demands. This is our principled stand that the PDM would continue and Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be its head, said a senior PML-N leader. He said the party, if accepted the demands of the PPP, would ensure that the party’s demands regarding resignations should be considered too. The source said that give and take was part of politics and that did not mean that someone had lost or won anything.

Another source in the PML-N said that the party would try to convince the PPP for collecting resignations of its parliamentarians, which would be used as and when required by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that the party wanted to continue the platform of PDM and the movement.

About long march, she said that the PPP had already agreed on that but had reservations about the sit-in. She said the party would discuss all issues and resolve them amicably.