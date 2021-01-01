Customs Duty target: Rs55b collected during first half of fiscal year

LAHORE: A revenue performance review meeting was held on the New Year’s Eve in Model Customs Collect orate (Appraisement &Facilitation –West), Karachi to review the performance of first half of the fiscal year. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Collectorate. It was noted that the MCC collected Rs55 billon as Customs Duty during first half of the fiscal year against assigned target of 44 billion. The Collectorate collected over 147.5 billion as overall revenue during this period against Rs117.2 of the last year. Revenue collection through administrative measures like better valuation, post release audit, auction of long-pending goods at ports, recovery of arrears, and finalization of provisional assessments remained special focus of the senior management during this period. Mr. Jamil Nasir, collector, held weekly meetings to review progress, provide guidance and identify areas for intervention with the result that collection through administrative measures showed an impressive increase of over 300% during first half of the fiscal year. Collector lauded the efforts of Collectorate staff performing their duties as frontline workers during second wave of Covid-19 for ensuring speedy clearance of import cargo. “Effective monitoring to control misdeclaration, facilitation of trade through reduction in clearance time, open-door policy and effective grievance redressal, and strict adherence to the principles of transparency and merit in decision making should continue as important planks of revenue collection strategy,” Mr. Nasir emphasized. He advised the senior officers to remain accessible to the importers and their representatives for problem resolution and take decisions quickly on merit without fear or favour.