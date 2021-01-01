Extra-judicial killings in IHK: Pakistan calls for international probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its call for an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

The Foreign Office condemned the extra-judicial killing of three more innocent Kashmiris including a young high school student in what it said was yet another fake-encounter by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The Foreign Office said that nothing short of an inquiry under international scrutiny can meet the requirements of justice.

As the sun set on 2020 for the Kashmiris in the IHK, there appeared no hope that the Modi government would relent and not continue with the worse kind of brutalities that are known to all important world capitals.

“The recent revelations of planting weapons on the bodies of the victims of extra-judicial killings in Shopian by the Indian occupation troops to make it look as though they were armed fighters are deeply disconcerting and an affront to the collective conscience of humanity,” the Spokesman at Foreign Office told the media.

He pointed out that it was a well-known fact that those guilty of gross human rights violations in the IHK have never been prosecuted.

“In the previous cases of extra-judicial killings, custodial deaths, and mass rapes of women in Kunan-Poshpora 1991, Pathribal 2000, Ganderbal 2007, Machil 2010, and several others, there has been an abject failure to provide justice to the Kashmiri victims and survivors,” he added.

During the year 2020, in their brazen acts of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces martyred more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in “fake encounters” and staged “cordon-and-search” operations.

During the same period, 750 Kashmiris were critically injured, while 2,770 innocent Kashmiris were arbitrarily detained and 922 houses destroyed as part of collective punishment inflicted on the Kashmiri communities.

“Pakistan has consistently emphasised that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warrant an investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” said the spokesman.

Thursday also saw high-level contacts between Pakistan and China with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi who held an hour long call on Thursday where views were exchanged on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan was committed to ‘One-China’ policy and firmly supported China on issues of its core interest including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and South China Sea. The foreign minister underscored that the deep-rooted relationship between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The foreign minister underlined that both Pakistan and China were making strenuous efforts to contain and combat the COVID-19 and, in that regard, had established various mechanisms which were playing a useful role in controlling the pandemic, resuming economic growth and restoring supply chains across the region.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to maintain strategic communication and consultation, at all levels, to promote mutual goals of peace and stability in the region and beyond, and expressed commitment to further strengthening all-round cooperation and taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level for shared benefit of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed satisfaction over Pakistan and China’s cooperation on regional and international issues and reaffirmed the vitality of the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership which remained unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continued to move from strength to strength. He expressed hope that the next year would witness further deepening of Pakistan-China time-tested relationship.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasised that China had made remarkable achievement in developing COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the Phase-III clinical trials of China’s vaccine were progressing well in Pakistan. He maintained that the government had approved Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan and expressed hope for its early availability from China. Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would work to provide over one million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.

Qureshi briefed Wang Yi about India’s aggressive posture in the region and how New Delhi’s bellicose and irresponsible policies were imperiling regional peace and stability.

He also emphasised that Pakistan and China must continue to closely coordinate efforts to advance the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Qureshi underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project, and BRI and CPEC would become the hub of trade and economic activity, sustainable development and greater people-to-people exchanges. He underlined that Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures for timely completion of CPEC projects