Missing the point

By Farhan Bokhari

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest move to kick start Pakistan’s beleaguered economy through renewal of incentives for the construction sector clearly misses the point.

In a message on new years’ eve, Khan announced continuation of the incentives for another year, notwithstanding earlier criticism of the move. These incentives have already been widely noticed for offering few economic gains while creating a platform for the whitening or legalisation of illegal or black wealth.

In the past year as Pakistan battled the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic that has further pulled down the country’s already weak economy, the matter of reviving economic growth has remained a key challenge for decision makers. Beyond the questionability of incentives for the construction sector, the fanciful Ravi river project just north of Lahore has been launched to give an impetus to the ailing economy. These are potentially dangerous choices for two reasons. On the one hand, Pakistan has gained disrepute globally over the years for periodically offering platforms to legalise illegitimately earned wealth. In the early 1990s, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s government introduced on shore foreign currency accounts under a ‘no questions asked’ policy. That effectively gave space to any depositor to set up foreign currency accounts without ever having to reveal the source of their wealth.

In time, those accounts along with other mechanisms such as the reportedly widespread use of ‘Hawala’ or ‘Hundi’ networks together earned Pakistan the reputation of being a prime destination for money laundering. It is hardly surprising that the IMF which signed up to a US$6 billion loan to Pakistan in 2019 along with the Paris based Financial Action Task Force or FATF that has placed the country on a grey list of countries with gaps in financial regulations, have both reportedly raised eyebrows over the ‘no questions asked’ policy surrounding the construction sector. On the other hand, the jury is still out on the benefits from a revival in construction for a wider uplift of Pakistan’s economy. For the moment, there are ample reasons to fear the main benefit going primarily to the rich with illegitimate wealth becoming richer. In sharp contrast, any discernible trickle down to low income Pakistanis may be too negligible to make a difference in the short term.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s recent economic history of the past year has repeatedly highlighted the main national challenge being primarily the matter of food insecurity. With prices of essential items repeatedly rising and prompting alarm bells at the popular level, revival of agriculture has stood at the heart of the economy.

Across Pakistan’s agricultural heartland, a long-term neglect of policy frameworks for key crops and diminishing government support to farmers has ultimately triggered a dismal reduction in farm incomes. The repeated laments in the past year over availability and prices of essential food items have together highlighted the problem number one for ordinary households. Any move to ignore the obvious in favour of a real or imaginary sector must come at the cost of further endangering Pakistan’s economic health. Ultimately, Pakistan’s continuing food insecurity must highlight the disconnect between official claims of ‘sub acha’ (all is well) versus the crisis surrounding low income households. Drawing affluent Pakistanis to legalise their illicit wealth will not even begin to tackle the country’s biggest challenge.