CPEC to maximise chances of regional economic integration

BEIJING: China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is to maximize the chances of regional economic integration and enhance connectivity among neighboring countries.

This was stated by Chinese scholar and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries Cheng Xizhong in an article published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Thursday. In this connection, he referred to recent statement of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. In which he had stated that the CPEC will boost trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, maximizing the chances of regional economic integration.

Prof. Cheng noted that Pakistan has already permitted Afghanistan to utilize Gwadar Port and Bin Qasim Port as a goodwill gesture to enhance the bilateral economic ties. According to him, the transit trade is also imperative for Central Asian states when it comes to connecting with Gwadar Port in near future.