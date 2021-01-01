Pakistan Medical Association office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Dr Hussain Ahmad Haroon was elected as unopposed president and Dr Akbar Shah secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for 2020-2022 session.

Other office-bearers elected unopposed included Dr Mubashir Ahmad senior vice-president, Dr Ghulam Qadir vice-president, Dr Aizaz Ali Shah vice-president, Dr Nadia Iqbal vice-president (women wing), Dr Atta Kardesh, joint secretary, Dr Sara Shah, joint secretary (women wing), Dr Israrul Haq, secretary finance, and Dr Waleed Iqbal press and information secretary.