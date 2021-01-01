Pakistan Medical Association office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Dr Hussain Ahmad Haroon was elected as unopposed president and Dr Akbar Shah secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) for 2020-2022 session.
Other office-bearers elected unopposed included Dr Mubashir Ahmad senior vice-president, Dr Ghulam Qadir vice-president, Dr Aizaz Ali Shah vice-president, Dr Nadia Iqbal vice-president (women wing), Dr Atta Kardesh, joint secretary, Dr Sara Shah, joint secretary (women wing), Dr Israrul Haq, secretary finance, and Dr Waleed Iqbal press and information secretary.