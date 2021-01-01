close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 1, 2021

First-ever woman DPO named in KP

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 1, 2021

PESHAWAR: Sonia Shamroz Khan has become the first-ever woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted as district police officer (DPO).

She has previously served as Superintendent of Police in Abbottabad and other parts of the province and the country.

The official served as first woman principal of the Police Training Centre in Mansehra.

According to a notification issued late on Wednesday, Sonia Shamroz was posted DPO of Lower Chitral while her predecessor Abdul Hayee was closed to the Central Police Office. Chitral is one of the remote and peaceful districts of the KP with very low crime rate.

Latest News

More From Peshawar