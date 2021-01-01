First-ever woman DPO named in KP

PESHAWAR: Sonia Shamroz Khan has become the first-ever woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted as district police officer (DPO).

She has previously served as Superintendent of Police in Abbottabad and other parts of the province and the country.

The official served as first woman principal of the Police Training Centre in Mansehra.

According to a notification issued late on Wednesday, Sonia Shamroz was posted DPO of Lower Chitral while her predecessor Abdul Hayee was closed to the Central Police Office. Chitral is one of the remote and peaceful districts of the KP with very low crime rate.