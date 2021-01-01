Four KP lawyers elected PBC members

PESHAWAR: Four senior lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were elected members of the Pakistan Bar Council from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Those elected included a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Faheem Wali Khan, Khushdil Khan who isa KP Assembly member, Amjad Ali Shah and Tariq Afridi. Political leaders greeted the newly elected members and hoped they would play an active role in the bar council.