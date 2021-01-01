Paramedics body reps elected

PESHAWAR: Syed Roidar Shah was elected unopposed president and Luqman Gul Orakzai secretary-general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association on Thursday.

Other office-bearers elected included Sharafatullah Yousafzai senior vice-president, Anwar Khan vice president, and Mohammad Zakir Yousafzai as 2nd vice-president.

Shamsul Taj was elected additional secretary-general, Taj Mohammad joint secretary, Mohammad Asim secretary finance, Mohammad Zakir press secretary, Mujahid Azam provincial vice-president Peshawar Division, Fazal Hakim provincial vice-president Mardan Division, Hidayatur Rahman Hazara Division, Wasif Hussain Kohat Division, Afsar Zaman Bannu Division, and Mansoor Khan was elected provincial vice-president for Dera Ismail Khan Division.

For the only position of the provincial vice-president, polling will be held on January 16, 2021.