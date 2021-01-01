Court grants physical remand of Kh Asif till 13th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted the physical remand of former Defence minister and PML-N Parliamentary Leader Khwaja Asif to the National Accountability Bureau till January 13. Kh Asif is an accused in assets beyond means investigations.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused accumulated assets beyond his known source of income. Kh Asif’s assets have risen from Rs 5.1 million to Rs 812 million. The accused has failed to disclose his sources and means of income. Asif had claimed he had received Rs 130 million from a job at a UAE firm but could not provide the money trail for the said amount when he was investigated. The prosecutor implored the court to grant the physical custody of the accused to complete the investigation against him.

Kh Asif told the court the NAB record is incorrect, adding that he had first appeared before the bureau in 2018. “No action was initiated against me in 2020,” said the PML-N leader, adding that he was elected to the National Assembly seven times but the NAB could only make an embezzlement case of only Rs 210 million against him.

To this, the judge wittingly observed that maybe if the investigation continues, they may find corruption of an additional Rs210 million. At this, the courtroom witnessed laughter. However, the court after hearing both parties granted the physical remand of Kh Asif to the NAB. The court directed the NAB to produce the accused again on January 13 along with the investigation report till that date.