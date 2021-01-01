ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its call for an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

The Foreign Office condemned the extra-judicial killing of three more innocent Kashmiris including a young high school student in what it said was yet another fake-encounter by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

During the year 2020, in their brazen acts of state terrorism, the Indian occupation forces martyred more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in “fake encounters” and staged “cordon-and-search” operations.

During the same period, 750 Kashmiris were critically injured, while 2,770 innocent Kashmiris were arbitrarily detained and 922 houses destroyed as part of collective punishment inflicted on the Kashmiri communities.

“Pakistan has consistently emphasised that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warrant an investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” said the spokesman.

Thursday also saw high-level contacts between Pakistan and China with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi who held an hour long call on Thursday where views were exchanged on COVID-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to maintain strategic communication and consultation, at all levels, to promote mutual goals of peace and stability in the region and beyond, and expressed commitment to further strengthening all-round cooperation and taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level for shared benefit of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that the next year would witness further deepening of Pakistan-China time-tested relationship.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the Phase-III clinical trials of China’s vaccine were progressing well in Pakistan. He maintained that the government had approved Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan and expressed hope for its early availability from China. Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would work to provide over one million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.

Meanwhile, the Second Meeting of CPEC JointWorking Group on International Cooperation and Coordination was held in Urumqi, China.

Pakistan said it would welcome relocation of industry from China and in that regard was instituting a regime to encourage inflow of Chinese investments to Pakistan. Pakistan was represented by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood who focused on the fact that there was a need for the international community to comprehensively and objectively analyze the impact of CPEC on Pakistan and the regional economy.

“He emphasized that CPEC was a fiscally responsible project, and that both sides will welcome third party participation in CPEC projects through mutual consultations”, said the Foreign Office after the meeting today, where both sides announced that they would deepen their cooperation to promote the expansion of CPEC.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaouhi.