ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said in the year 2020, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was knocked out by its own interest, mindset and narrative.

In a series of tweets, the minister retorted that the opposition was knocked out by its own undemocratic gimmicks. “Had they such moral courage, they would have dissolved PDM after PPP’s decision (regarding resignations),” he minister maintained.

The alliance, he pointed out, formed to overthrow the government became a victim of its interests, thinking and rhetoric. He reminded that the opposition that today (December 31) was the deadline for resignations. The minister, then noted, that the two members of the PML-N, who resigned, declined when the NA Speaker summoned them for confirmation.

Shibli conceded that 2020 had been a difficult year globally, while the coronavirus had devastated health systems and economies around the world. He added that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan faced this challenge in an efficient manner, as he gave importance to both health and economy. “The successful smart lockdown strategy has gained worldwide acclaim. Imran Khan has set the right direction for economic improvement and development with bold decisions,” the minister noted.

On an optimistic note, the minister wrote, “In January, the change will be of the year and the beginning of a new phase of decisive struggle under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve the problems of the people. People of Pakistan are at the centre of our decisions and policies.”