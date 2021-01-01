RPO Yaseen lauds DIK police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yaseen Farooq has said apart from working as frontline force against combating terrorism, the Dera Ismail Khan cops are playing an active role in serving the ailing community as well. This he said while donating blood at a 3-day blood donation camp at Dera Police Line.