Fri Jan 01, 2021
January 1, 2021

RPO Yaseen lauds DIK police

National

 
January 1, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yaseen Farooq has said apart from working as frontline force against combating terrorism, the Dera Ismail Khan cops are playing an active role in serving the ailing community as well. This he said while donating blood at a 3-day blood donation camp at Dera Police Line.

