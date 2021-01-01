close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

‘Politics of chaos dying’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi said on Thursday that the politics of anarchy and chaos was dying and Pakistan was entering into a new era of construction and reforms.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making rapid progress towards achieving the targets set in its manifesto. Despite the extraordinary challenge of the global epidemic, economic indicators are showing signs of improvement,” he said in a statement issued here.

