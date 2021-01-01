‘Politics of chaos dying’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi said on Thursday that the politics of anarchy and chaos was dying and Pakistan was entering into a new era of construction and reforms.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making rapid progress towards achieving the targets set in its manifesto. Despite the extraordinary challenge of the global epidemic, economic indicators are showing signs of improvement,” he said in a statement issued here.