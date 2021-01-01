58 more die from coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 34,537 with 2,475 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty eight corona patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight in their homes or quarantines, died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh as out of total 58 deaths, 31 patients died on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 307 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country. The maximum ventilators were occupied in Multan 38 per cent, ICT 41 per cent, Peshawar 31 per cent and Lahore 34 per cent.

The oxygen beds were also occupied in ICT 35 per cent, Karachi 29 per cent, Peshawar 58 per cent and Multan 39 per cent. Some 36,695 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,940 in Sindh, 15,043 in Punjab, 5,913 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,433 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 535 in Balochistan, 371 in GB, and 460 in AJK.

Around 435,073 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 479,715 cases were detected so far that comprised total affected, deceased and recovered COVID-19 patients, including AJK 8,256, Balochistan 18,148, GB 4,856, ICT 37,702, KP 58,379, Punjab 137,949 and Sindh 214,425. About 10,105 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,533 in Sindh, 4,013 in Punjab, 1,638 in KP, 416 in ICT, 183 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 221 in AJK.

A total of 6,696,068 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 626 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,691 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.