PSO launches Euro-5 standard diesel

KARACHI: PSO continues to lead the fuel revolution in Pakistan by becoming the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to upgrade Pakistan’s diesel fuel standard from Euro 2 to Euro 5. The Company has recently launched its Euro 5 standard high speed diesel under the brand name “PSO Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5”.

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) mandated the import of Euro 5 standard compliant high speed diesel from January 2021. As a proactive and forward-thinking company, PSO imported the first shipment of Euro 5 standard diesel on December 23, 2020 making PSO Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5 available at PSO retail outlets in Karachi well ahead of the timeline specified by the GOP.

PSO Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5 was formally launched by CEO & MD, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha during a ceremony held at PSO Burraque Service Station, Karachi. Key business partners, valued clients and senior PSO officials were present at the occasion to celebrate this significant milestone for the country and company.

PSO’s new Euro 5 diesel is a high performing, cleaner fuel in which sulfur content has been reduced by a staggering 98% - from 500 ppm to 10 ppm. Syed Muhammad Taha said: “PSO has once again raised the bar as we lead our beloved nation into an era of premium quality, environment friendly and high performance fuels. This is a major milestone in our journey of environmental stewardship under the able guidance of the Ministry of Energy. After the introduction of the electric vehicle charging facility and the launch of Euro 5 motor gasoline, both RON 97 and RON 92, we are proud to be the first OMC to introduce Euro 5 high speed diesel in Pakistan.