Six people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Six people were killed in separate incidents across Larkana, Jacobabad and Mithi on Thursday. A sudden fire destroyed over 30 huts in Waleed Muhalla, Larkana, killing two people overnight while reducing the settlement to a pile of rubble. It claimed two lives including that of a five year old child Ali Waris and his father Kamran Shaikh. Five people were also left injured besides destroying the whole settlement.

Meanwhile, robbers gunned downed a motorcyclist Fida Hussain Jhatyal and left Sajjid Jhatyal injured when they offered resistance against robbery at Airport Road, Moenjo Daro, in Larkana. In another criminal activity Abdul Ghaffar Jakhrani, resident of Himathabad, Gharhi Khairo in Jacobabad, was shot to death. Meanwhile, in a mysterious case of murder-cum suicide, bodies of a youth and his sister in law were found hanged from the house of an ASI in Mithi.The bodies of Donghar and his sister in law Pabhika were found hanged in the house of Police ASI Gul Muhammed Saand of Mithi, while the police officer was missing from his home.