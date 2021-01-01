Factory sealed for producing fake butter

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has seized around 700 kg of fake butter in Yakatot area of Peshawar.

The factory workers were caught when they were producing butter from Vanaspati ghee during a raid. During the operation a huge quantity of Vanaspati ghee was confiscated.

The factory was supplying unhygienic fake butter to various parts of the province. The food safety team imposed fine on the owner of the unit. In district Hangu a number of food-related businesses were inspected. More than 800 kg of substandard and unhygienic food items were seized and discarded.

Similarly, the officials conducted an operation on the Bank Road and College Chowk in Mardan. They sealed a bakery for selling unhygienic food items. Similarly, 25 kg of banned China salt was confiscated during the inspection of various food outlets in Upper Kurram.